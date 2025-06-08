IEA sees surge in clean energy commitments from development banks

Photo: Center for Media Analysis

Global development finance institutions (DFIs) have emerged as the largest providers of international public finance for energy, delivering around $43 billion annually between 2015 and 2024, with nearly 80% of that sum supporting clean energy initiatives, according to the International Energy Agency’s latest outlook.

