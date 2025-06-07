Kazakhstan gains momentum with cutting-edge bitumen plant in Atyrau
Kazakhstan is set to bolster its road infrastructure through a new bitumen plant project in Atyrau, aimed at cutting logistics costs, stabilizing prices, and ensuring a reliable supply of construction materials. Backed by a proposed joint venture between Serbi Technologies and Atyrau-Bitum, the initiative highlights growing investor interest and aligns with national efforts to localize bitumen production and reduce reliance on imports.
