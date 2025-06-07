Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market
Private sector investments in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories reached 45 million manats ($26.4 million) last week, while the Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $11.09 billion by the end of May. The country's financial indicators remain strong, with notable budget surpluses, increased tax revenues, and ongoing collaboration with international institutions on green energy initiatives.
