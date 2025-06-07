Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 89.6 manat, or $52.7 (1.6 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold increased by 66.3 manat, or $39 (1.2 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,695 manat ($3,350).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
May 26
|
5,694 manat ($3,349)
|
June 2
|
5,637 manat ($3,315)
|
May 27
|
5,662 manat ($3,330)
|
June 3
|
5,716 manat ($3,362)
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
5,703 manat ($3,354)
|
May 29
|
5,558 manat ($3,269)
|
June 5
|
5,726 manat ($3,368)
|
May 30
|
5,603 manat ($3,295)
|
June 6
|
-
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,629 manat ($3,311)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,695 manat ($3,350)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 2.30 manat, or $1.35 (4.1 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 57.8 manat, or $34, which is 2.44 percent, or 1.38 manat ($0.81), more than last week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
May 26
|
56.9 manat ($33.4)
|
June 2
|
56.2 manat ($33)
|
May 27
|
56.5 manat ($33.2)
|
June 3
|
58.1 manat ($34.1)
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
58.5 manat ($34.4)
|
May 29
|
56.4 manat ($33.1)
|
June 5
|
58.6 manat ($34.4)
|
May 23
|
56 manat ($32.9)
|
June 6
|
-
|
Average weekly rate
|
56.5 manat ($33.2)
|
Average weekly rate
|
57.8 manat ($34)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week surged by 75.4 manat, or $44.3 (4.2 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 14.7 manat, or $8.64 (0.8 percent), to 1,829 manat ($1,075) compared to last week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
May 26
|
1,865 manat ($1,097)
|
June 2
|
1,792 manat ($1,054)
|
May 27
|
1,844 manat ($1,084)
|
June 3
|
1,815 manat ($1,067)
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
1,843 manat ($1,084)
|
May 29
|
1,837 manat ($1,080)
|
June 5
|
1,867 manat ($1,098)
|
May 30
|
1,830 manat ($1,076)
|
June 6
|
-
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,844 manat ($1,084)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,829 manat ($1,075)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 49.9 manat ($29.3), or 3 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium increased by 13.7 manat ($8), or 0.8 percent, compared to last week, to 1,687 manat ($992.3).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
May 26
|
1,706 manat ($1,003)
|
June 2
|
1,651 manat ($971.1)
|
May 27
|
1,677 manat ($986.4)
|
June 3
|
1,684 manat ($990.5)
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
1,710 manat ($1,005)
|
May 29
|
1,660 manat ($976.4)
|
June 5
|
1,701 manat ($1,000)
|
May 30
|
1,649 manat ($970)
|
June 6
|
-
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,673 manat ($984.1)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,687 manat ($992.3)
Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on May 28 – Independence Day and June 6 – Eid al-Adhay, as the dates fell on non-working days.
