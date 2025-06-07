Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 7 June 2025 21:14 (UTC +04:00)
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 89.6 manat, or $52.7 (1.6 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold increased by 66.3 manat, or $39 (1.2 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,695 manat ($3,350).

Gold ounce value change

May 26

5,694 manat ($3,349)

June 2

5,637 manat ($3,315)

May 27

5,662 manat ($3,330)

June 3

5,716 manat ($3,362)

May 28

-

June 4

5,703 manat ($3,354)

May 29

5,558 manat ($3,269)

June 5

5,726 manat ($3,368)

May 30

5,603 manat ($3,295)

June 6

-

Average weekly rate

5,629 manat ($3,311)

Average weekly rate

5,695 manat ($3,350)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 2.30 manat, or $1.35 (4.1 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 57.8 manat, or $34, which is 2.44 percent, or 1.38 manat ($0.81), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

May 26

56.9 manat ($33.4)

June 2

56.2 manat ($33)

May 27

56.5 manat ($33.2)

June 3

58.1 manat ($34.1)

May 28

-

June 4

58.5 manat ($34.4)

May 29

56.4 manat ($33.1)

June 5

58.6 manat ($34.4)

May 23

56 manat ($32.9)

June 6

-

Average weekly rate

56.5 manat ($33.2)

Average weekly rate

57.8 manat ($34)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week surged by 75.4 manat, or $44.3 (4.2 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 14.7 manat, or $8.64 (0.8 percent), to 1,829 manat ($1,075) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

May 26

1,865 manat ($1,097)

June 2

1,792 manat ($1,054)

May 27

1,844 manat ($1,084)

June 3

1,815 manat ($1,067)

May 28

-

June 4

1,843 manat ($1,084)

May 29

1,837 manat ($1,080)

June 5

1,867 manat ($1,098)

May 30

1,830 manat ($1,076)

June 6

-

Average weekly rate

1,844 manat ($1,084)

Average weekly rate

1,829 manat ($1,075)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 49.9 manat ($29.3), or 3 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium increased by 13.7 manat ($8), or 0.8 percent, compared to last week, to 1,687 manat ($992.3).

Palladium ounce value change

May 26

1,706 manat ($1,003)

June 2

1,651 manat ($971.1)

May 27

1,677 manat ($986.4)

June 3

1,684 manat ($990.5)

May 28

-

June 4

1,710 manat ($1,005)

May 29

1,660 manat ($976.4)

June 5

1,701 manat ($1,000)

May 30

1,649 manat ($970)

June 6

-

Average weekly rate

1,673 manat ($984.1)

Average weekly rate

1,687 manat ($992.3)

Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on May 28 – Independence Day and June 6 – Eid al-Adhay, as the dates fell on non-working days.

