Chinese delegation familiarizes itself with multimodal capabilities of Baku port (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Arif Aghayev, Deputy Chairman of “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC – part of AZCON Holding – met with a Chinese delegation led by Lin Keqing, Chairman of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, at the Baku International Sea Trade Port, Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan Railways, the meeting focused on potential cooperation between Baku Port and the ports of Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Shantou, and Zhanjiang in Guangdong province. Discussions also covered the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor, a key segment of the East–West transport corridor, efficient and secure cargo movement along this route, and matters of mutual interest in freight transportation.

The Chinese side was briefed on Azerbaijan Railways’ efforts to develop international corridors, particularly the Middle Corridor, which ensures an efficient and reliable transport link between China and Europe. The role of Baku Port in international cargo transport was also emphasized.

The Baku International Sea Trade Port, a core segment of the Middle Corridor, offers broad opportunities for East–West–East freight movement, with its advanced technological capabilities and infrastructure enabling rapid cargo handling and an annual throughput capacity of 15 million tons.

The Chinese delegation was introduced to Baku Port’s growing logistical potential in the region and its favorable conditions for multimodal transport.

Regular container block trains are currently dispatched from China’s Xi’an port via the Middle Corridor.