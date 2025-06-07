AZAL adds more flights to Nakhchivan for Eid al-Adha

Due to increased passenger demand during the Eid al-Adha, Azerbaijan’s national airline AZAL has scheduled additional flights on the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route.

Between June 7 and 15, a total of 121 flights will be operated. The busiest day is expected to be June 9, with 20 flights scheduled, as many citizens return to Baku after the holiday weekend.

The number of flights on other days will be distributed as follows: 15 on June 7, 14 on June 8 and 11, 13 on June 10, 12 on June 12 and 13, 10 on June 14, and 11 on June 15.

For comparison, the Baku–Nakhchivan route typically sees an average of 8–9 flights per day, making this increase especially significant.

The additional flights aim to help passengers visit family and loved ones during the holiday. AZAL is taking all necessary measures to ensure smooth and comfortable travel during this period.

Tickets are available on the airline’s official website at www.azal.az, through the mobile app, and at AZAL ticket offices.