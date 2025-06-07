Iran’s transit sector to experience strain this year – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Iran will face a challenging year in the transit sector in the current Iranian year (March 21, 2025 - March 20, 2026), Javad Hedayati, the director-general of the Transit Office of Iran’s Road and Transport Organization, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, three major problems have been observed in Iran's transit sector this year.

Hedayati stated that, firstly, 40 percent of transit cargoes through Iran are fuel products. Considering that the cost of fuel worldwide has dropped to $62, this price change will also hurt the transit of fuel products.

He added that the second port, Iran's Shahid Rajaee, is considered the country's most important transit port. The explosion in this port was not limited to these days and will harm the country's transit in the future.

The official noted that the third issue is related to the protests of truck drivers in Iran. The drivers' protest led to serious problems in freight transportation for some time.

Over the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025), transit through the country increased to 20 million tons. This year, it is expected to increase to 22 million tons.