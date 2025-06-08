Azerbaijan's methanol exports to Slovenia surge in 1Q2025

Azerbaijan's revenues from methanol exports totaled to over $5 million, reflecting a significant increase of nearly 54 percent compared to the same period last year. The country also exported nearly 19,000 tons of methanol to Slovenia, generating over $3.5 million in revenue in the same period last year.

