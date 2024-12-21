Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 21

Iran Materials 21 December 2024 11:27 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 21, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 28 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 17 decreased compared to December 19.

As for CBI, $1 equals 549,253 rials, and one euro is 572,840 rials, while on December 19, one euro was 573,503.

Currency

Rial on December 21

Rial on December 19

1 US dollar

USD

549,253

547,829

1 British pound

GBP

691,317

695,304

1 Swiss franc

CHF

615,161

612,960

1 Swedish króna

SEK

49,917

49,925

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

48,422

48,713

1 Danish krone

DKK

76,813

76,870

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,464

6,453

1 UAE dirham

AED

149,558

149,171

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,783,934

1,780,378

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

197,458

197,073

100 Japanese yens

JPY

351,809

355,699

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

70,680

70,501

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,426,602

1,422,985

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

382,655

382,118

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

311,040

313,216

1 South African rand

ZAR

29,977

30,277

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,615

15,641

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,302

5,233

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

150,894

150,502

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

41,941

41,840

1 Syrian pound

SYP

42

42

1 Australian dollar

AUD

344,134

345,190

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

146,467

146,088

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,460,779

1,456,992

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

405,318

404,819

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

459,447

458,261

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,818

18,828

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

262

261

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

403,834

403,113

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

112,458

112,189

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

75,274

75,186

100 Thai baht

THB

1,602,194

1,598,585

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

121,830

122,565

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

380,165

380,853

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

774,687

772,678

1 euro

EUR

572,849

573,503

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

104,716

104,799

1 Georgian lari

GEL

195,729

191,724

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,927

33,973

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,828

7,810

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

167,963

167,484

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

323,094

322,254

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

935,050

928,639

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

50,221

50,290

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

156,533

156,108

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,709

10,853

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 675,110 rials and $1 costs 644,886 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 656,722 rials, and the price of $1 totals 627,321 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 766,000–769,000 rials, while one euro is about 799,000–802,000 rials.

