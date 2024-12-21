Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 21, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 28 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 17 decreased compared to December 19.
As for CBI, $1 equals 549,253 rials, and one euro is 572,840 rials, while on December 19, one euro was 573,503.
|
Currency
|
Rial on December 21
|
Rial on December 19
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
549,253
|
547,829
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
691,317
|
695,304
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
615,161
|
612,960
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
49,917
|
49,925
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
48,422
|
48,713
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
76,813
|
76,870
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,464
|
6,453
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
149,558
|
149,171
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,783,934
|
1,780,378
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
197,458
|
197,073
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
351,809
|
355,699
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
70,680
|
70,501
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,426,602
|
1,422,985
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
382,655
|
382,118
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
311,040
|
313,216
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
29,977
|
30,277
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
15,615
|
15,641
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
5,302
|
5,233
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
150,894
|
150,502
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
41,941
|
41,840
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
42
|
42
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
344,134
|
345,190
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
146,467
|
146,088
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,460,779
|
1,456,992
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
405,318
|
404,819
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
459,447
|
458,261
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
18,818
|
18,828
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
262
|
261
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
403,834
|
403,113
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
112,458
|
112,189
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
75,274
|
75,186
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,602,194
|
1,598,585
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
121,830
|
122,565
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
380,165
|
380,853
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
774,687
|
772,678
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
572,849
|
573,503
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
104,716
|
104,799
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
195,729
|
191,724
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
33,927
|
33,973
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
7,828
|
7,810
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
167,963
|
167,484
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
323,094
|
322,254
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
935,050
|
928,639
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
50,221
|
50,290
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
156,533
|
156,108
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
10,709
|
10,853
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 675,110 rials and $1 costs 644,886 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 656,722 rials, and the price of $1 totals 627,321 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 766,000–769,000 rials, while one euro is about 799,000–802,000 rials.