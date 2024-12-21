Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 21, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 28 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 17 decreased compared to December 19.

As for CBI, $1 equals 549,253 rials, and one euro is 572,840 rials, while on December 19, one euro was 573,503.

Currency Rial on December 21 Rial on December 19 1 US dollar USD 549,253 547,829 1 British pound GBP 691,317 695,304 1 Swiss franc CHF 615,161 612,960 1 Swedish króna SEK 49,917 49,925 1 Norwegian krone NOK 48,422 48,713 1 Danish krone DKK 76,813 76,870 1 Indian rupee INR 6,464 6,453 1 UAE dirham AED 149,558 149,171 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,783,934 1,780,378 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 197,458 197,073 100 Japanese yens JPY 351,809 355,699 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 70,680 70,501 1 Omani rial OMR 1,426,602 1,422,985 1 Canadian dollar CAD 382,655 382,118 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 311,040 313,216 1 South African rand ZAR 29,977 30,277 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,615 15,641 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,302 5,233 1 Qatari riyal QAR 150,894 150,502 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 41,941 41,840 1 Syrian pound SYP 42 42 1 Australian dollar AUD 344,134 345,190 1 Saudi riyal SAR 146,467 146,088 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,460,779 1,456,992 1 Singapore dollar SGD 405,318 404,819 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 459,447 458,261 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,818 18,828 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 262 261 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 403,834 403,113 1 Libyan dinar LYD 112,458 112,189 1 Chinese yuan CNY 75,274 75,186 100 Thai baht THB 1,602,194 1,598,585 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 121,830 122,565 1,000 South Korean won KRW 380,165 380,853 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 774,687 772,678 1 euro EUR 572,849 573,503 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 104,716 104,799 1 Georgian lari GEL 195,729 191,724 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,927 33,973 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,828 7,810 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 167,963 167,484 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 323,094 322,254 100 Philippine pesos PHP 935,050 928,639 1 Tajik somoni TJS 50,221 50,290 1 Turkmen manat TMT 156,533 156,108 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,709 10,853

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 675,110 rials and $1 costs 644,886 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 656,722 rials, and the price of $1 totals 627,321 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 766,000–769,000 rials, while one euro is about 799,000–802,000 rials.