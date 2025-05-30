Azerbaijan’s Economic Council sheds light on recent accomplishments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ On May 30, Prime Minister Ali Asadov chaired another meeting of the Azerbaijan’s Economic Council, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The agenda covered several key topics, including a detailed discussion of the Action Plan to ensure macroeconomic stability and sustainable economic development in the medium term, supporting economic policy instruments, budget policy, and other priority issues.

The meeting heard the report by Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy. Extensive discussions followed on the relevant economic matters.

Upon the culmination of the assembly, resolutions were ratified, and directives were disseminated to the pertinent entities to operationalize the issues deliberated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel