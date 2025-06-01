Iran shows minor boost in passenger car production
Passenger car production in Iran increased by 3.6% during the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 21–May 21, 2025) compared to the same period last year. The country’s main automakers — Iran Khodro (IKCO), SAIPA, and Pars Khodro — produced a total of 137,337 vehicles, up from 132,497 units a year earlier.
