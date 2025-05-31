Next group of Azerbaijani former IDPs arrives in native Lachin's Beylik village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs), sent this morning to Beylik village of Lachin district, has arrived in the village, Trend reports.

At this stage, 38 families (153 people) relocated to the village.

The residents who returned to the native lands thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, more than 43,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former IDPs who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, as well as specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel