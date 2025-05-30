Aztelekom LLC raising stakes with boost to its authorized capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ The authorized capital of Aztelekom LLC, operating under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON), has been increased 2.9 times from 43.2 million manat ($25.5 million) to 65.8 million manat ($38.9 million), Trend reports.

This decision was made today.

To note, recently, Aztelekom LLC was reorganized through the merger of Baku Telephone Communication LLC, AzEvroTel LLC, the International Automatic Telephone Station of the Aztelekom Production Union under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, the Ganja Telecommunications Department, Azerrabitalayiha LLC, and the Sumqayit Telecommunications Node.

In 1992, the "Aztelekom" Production Union was established on the basis of the Telephone Communications Production Union to provide a variety of telecommunications services throughout the Republic. "Aztelekom's" Internet provider was founded in response to the demands and wants of the regional people for access to the Internet. Today," Aztelekom" implements a variety of initiatives and steps to provide broadband Internet services in all regions of the Republic, including distant villages, to assure the convenience of the population. In 2005, "Aztelekom" launched a portable telephone - CDMA wireless communications service—to improve citizen communications over landline telephones.

