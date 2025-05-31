National Bank of Kazakhstan announces decline in total ATMs by May 2025
As of May 1, 2025, Kazakhstan’s total number of ATMs fell by 2.4 percent to 12,425 compared to last year. However, ATMs with both cash deposit and withdrawal functions rose by 15.4 percent, indicating a shift toward more user-friendly machines.
