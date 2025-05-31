Iran Mercantile Exchange records downturn in its sales

Sales at Iran Mercantile Exchange dropped 11.6% in value and 27.4% in volume last week. Total sales were about 413 trillion rials ($688 million) for 2.43 million tons of goods. Major sales came from industrial, petrochemical, and export sectors.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register