Credit institutions increase Azerbaijani manat term loans in May 2025

Term loans in Azerbaijani manats have shot up like a rocket, hitting nearly 26 billion manats, while overdue loans in the national currency are hanging around the 400 million manats mark. In the meantime, loans in foreign currencies have taken a bit of a dip, with overdue amounts hanging just shy of 100 million manats.

