Italy’s rail and logistics firms invited to back Middle Corridor projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Leaders from Central Asian countries and Italy have jointly emphasized the importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) as a reliable and efficient multimodal corridor connecting Central Asia and Europe, Trend reports.

This commitment was outlined in a joint statement following the first-ever Central Asia–Italy Summit held today in Astana.

The Trans-Caspian route, often referred to as the Middle Corridor, is a vital link that facilitates faster and more secure trade flows between the two regions, bypassing traditional northern routes through Russia. It combines rail, sea, and road transportation, making it a strategic asset for enhancing regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

At the summit, Italian railway and logistics companies were encouraged to participate actively in transport, infrastructure, and consulting projects within Central Asia. The leaders stressed the importance of improving rail connectivity across the region to ensure smoother and more efficient cargo transit.

They also agreed to continue the development of the TITR, aligning their efforts with the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy, which prioritizes sustainable and resilient infrastructure connecting Europe to neighboring regions.