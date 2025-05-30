Azerbaijan booms connectivity in liberated territories with extensive mobile network spike

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ Currently, nine television and 17 radio programs are being broadcast through restored radio and television stations in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, said Rahman Hummetov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport and head of the Working Group on Transport, Communications and High Technologies under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters, Trend reports.

Hummatov noted that a total of 340 base stations have been installed to organize mobile communication services.

“Telephone and high-speed internet services are being provided in Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Aghdam, Khankendi, Khojaly, Kalbajar, and other districts,” he said.

