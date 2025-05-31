Kazakhstan spills beans on hotspots for payment card action in 4M 2025
Kazakhstan’s top five regions by payment card usage as of May 2025 are buzzing with activity, showcasing their economic clout, a well-oiled cashless payment system, and perhaps a savvy understanding of finances among the populace.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy