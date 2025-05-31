Azerbaijan details business lending of local trade facilities
As of late April, banks in Azerbaijan had issued 4.21 billion manat ($2.47 billion) in business loans to trade facilities. This marks a slight decline of 12 million manat ($7 million), or 0.3 percent, compared to the previous month.
