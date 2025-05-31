Kazakhstan, Oman putting heads together to carve out strategic trade route via Iran

Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The possibility of creating a new international transport corridor “Kazakhstan – Oman” through Iranian territory was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumanarin and Oman’s Minister of Finance Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, who was visiting Kazakhstan on his first official visit.

