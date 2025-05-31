Kazakhstan’s payment card usage continues steady growth in 4M2025

Photo: Artificial Intelligence

As of May 1, 2025, Kazakhstan is swimming in a sea of over 81,000 payment cards, with debit cards leading the charge and taking the lion's share of the pie. Big players like Almaty and Astana are at the forefront when it comes to card usage. The data paints a clear picture of steady growth in electronic payment tools, shining a light on their crucial role in the daily grind of financial transactions.

