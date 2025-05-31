Iran tallies lastest electricity output figures for its Bushehr NPP
Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant produced over 7 billion kWh of electricity in the past year and remains the country’s only operational nuclear facility. Plans are underway to expand nuclear power capacity to 3,000 MW by 2029 and 20,000 MW by 2041.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy