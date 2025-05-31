Iran tallies lastest electricity output figures for its Bushehr NPP

Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant produced over 7 billion kWh of electricity in the past year and remains the country’s only operational nuclear facility. Plans are underway to expand nuclear power capacity to 3,000 MW by 2029 and 20,000 MW by 2041.

