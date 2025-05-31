Kazakhstan lists TOP-5 money-sending countries in Apr. 2025

The volume of money transfers sent to Kazakhstan from abroad increased notably in April 2025, according to the latest data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan. A total of 55,300 transactions worth 19.3 billion tenge (approximately $37.6 million) were received in April via international money transfer systems.

