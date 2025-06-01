Kazakhstan reveals number of active Mastercard cards in use by May 2025
Photo: Mastercard
As of May 2025, over 3.7 million Mastercard cards have been used in Kazakhstan, marking a 22 percent increase compared to last year. Debit cards dominate the market, reflecting growing consumer trust and Mastercard’s expanding presence in the country.
