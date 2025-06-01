Kazakhstan reveals number of active Mastercard cards in use by May 2025

Photo: Mastercard

As of May 2025, over 3.7 million Mastercard cards have been used in Kazakhstan, marking a 22 percent increase compared to last year. Debit cards dominate the market, reflecting growing consumer trust and Mastercard’s expanding presence in the country.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register