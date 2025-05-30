Afghanistan shows interest in Kazakh agricultural equipment, IT solutions

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 30. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Nuriddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, to discuss ways to strengthen trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum.

Discussions focused on expanding collaboration in key sectors such as transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization, healthcare, and education. The leaders reviewed measures to boost bilateral trade, with an emphasis on diversifying Kazakh exports. In 2024, trade turnover between the two countries reached $545.2 million, with Kazakh exports making up $527.7 million of that figure.

Strategic infrastructure projects were also on the agenda, including the proposed Turgundi-Herat railway line, part of the broader push to develop the North-South transport corridor. Kazakhstan expressed readiness to involve domestic companies in joint exploration and mineral development projects in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Bektenov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to regional cooperation and highlighted the country’s role as a key grain and flour supplier to the Afghan market. He noted plans to expand exports to include other cereals, livestock products, and processed food items. To support this, Kazakhstan has opened a trade house in Herat and intends to launch another in Kabul.

The Afghan side expressed strong interest in Kazakh agricultural machinery and IT technologies, with Minister Azizi describing Kazakhstan as a reliable trade partner. Both sides also welcomed the recent opening of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty, expected to contribute to long-term stability and development in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen cooperation across all mutually beneficial areas.