Kazakhstan reports decline in remittances to Tajikistan
Kazakhstan sent 431.04 million tenge ($847,000) to Tajikistan using international money transfer systems in April 2025, down 15 percent year-over-year. This represented 0.8 percent of Kazakhstan's overseas remittances, with 1,430 transactions. In April, Kazakhstan sent 57.4 billion tenge ($112.8 million) to Russia, Uzbekistan, and Turkey. Tenge and US currencies dominated transactions.
