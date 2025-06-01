Two earthquakes hit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Two earthquakes have been recorded in the Turkish province of Bingol, the Turkish Interior Ministry's Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the first earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 was located 1.57 kilometers from the Kigi district. The earthquake epicenter was located at a depth of 7.02 kilometers.

The magnitude of the second earthquake was 3.6. The epicenter of the tremors was in the Kigi district. The earthquake epicenter was at a depth of 11.13 kilometers.

According to preliminary data, no damage or casualties were recorded as a result of the incident.