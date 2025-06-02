Kazakhstan’s Shymkent oil refinery hits brakes on one of its units

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 2. In May, a leak was detected in the coil of furnace P-301/1 of the hydro-treatment and diesel fuel dewaxing unit (C-300/1 LK-6U) at the Shymkent oil refinery in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to the information, for safety reasons and to prevent escalation of the incident, the management of LLP "PetroKazakhstan Oil Products" decided to suspend the operation of this unit to fix the defect.

“The shutdown of C-300/1 LK-6U did not affect the production of commercial petroleum products. Moreover, in May 2025, the plant exceeded its diesel fuel production plan by almost 20,000 tons. Overall, the shipment of petroleum products is proceeding as usual,” reported PetroKazakhstan Oil Products.

The culmination of the rectification process and the reinstatement of unit C-300/1 LK-6U to its standard operational parameters are slated for June 3, 2025. Concurrently, ancillary technological workflows at the facility persist in functioning within standard operational parameters.

Earlier, in February 2025, the Shymkent refinery encountered an operational interruption in the synthesis of diesel fuel production. During that period, the remediation efforts to address the fluid ingress and substitute the catalytic converter spanned a duration of 5 days.

