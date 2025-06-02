Croatia’s retail trade sees modest growth in April 2025
Photo: Croatian Bureau of Statistics
Croatia’s retail sector showed strong growth in April 2025, with both food and non-food sales rising significantly compared to March and the same month last year. According to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics, adjusted data reveal a 1.0 percent monthly increase and a 4.9 percent annual rise in real retail turnover, highlighting robust consumer demand across key categories.
