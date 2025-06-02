Kazakhstan, Azizi Group join forces for real estate and tourism growth
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and UAE-based Azizi Group are exploring joint investment projects in real estate and tourism, with a focus on hotel and infrastructure development across Kazakhstan. Discussions also included potential collaboration in Afghanistan through Azizi Group’s banking operations to enhance regional trade and logistics.
