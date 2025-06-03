Iran reports decline in power shortages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ Iran has managed to reduce its electricity shortfall by 7,000 megawatt hours, Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said during a meeting with water and power sector officials in Tehran, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with water and power sector officials in Tehran, Aliabadi noted that electricity shortages during peak periods reached 20,000 megawatt-hours in the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025), but thanks to targeted measures, the current shortfall stands at 24,000 megawatt-hours — significantly lower than the projected 31,000.

He emphasized that energy consumption control plays a key role in mitigating shortages.

"Given the global scarcity of energy and the rise of artificial intelligence, the crisis is likely to intensify as electrification accelerates worldwide. As electrification accelerates worldwide, electricity consumption will rise significantly. In light of global developments in the energy sector, effective management of electricity use has become essential," he said.