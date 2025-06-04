Azerbaijan posts blast growth in bitumen exports to Georgia in 1Q2025
Azerbaijan exported over 2,000 tons of oil bitumen to Georgia in the first quarter of the year, earning approximately $530,000. This marks a dramatic increase of nearly 18 times in volume and over 25 times in revenue compared to the same period last year.
