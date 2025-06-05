Kazakhstan’s high-protein feed exports to China reach historic peak
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Over the past five years, Kazakhstan has increased its exports of vegetable oils and high-protein feed to China tenfold. In 2024, over 190,000 tons of vegetable oil were shipped, with 207,000 tons expected in 2025. Kazakhstan Railways, in cooperation with industry partners, has streamlined logistics and launched a pilot project for oil transshipment via Alashankou.
