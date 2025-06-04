Azerbaijan holds joint drills with NATO’s mobile training team (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ In accordance with the 2025 Individual Partnership Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO, a training on the topic “Operations Planning Process” is conducted with the Mobile Training Team of the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, the Netherlands, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The training held at the War Games Center of the National Defense University includes theoretical and practical sessions on operational planning and management in NATO, as well as other related topics.