Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan holds joint drills with NATO’s mobile training team (PHOTO)

Society Materials 4 June 2025 09:59 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan holds joint drills with NATO’s mobile training team (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ In accordance with the 2025 Individual Partnership Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO, a training on the topic “Operations Planning Process” is conducted with the Mobile Training Team of the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, the Netherlands, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The training held at the War Games Center of the National Defense University includes theoretical and practical sessions on operational planning and management in NATO, as well as other related topics.

Azerbaijan holds joint drills with NATO’s mobile training team (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan holds joint drills with NATO’s mobile training team (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan holds joint drills with NATO’s mobile training team (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan holds joint drills with NATO’s mobile training team (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more