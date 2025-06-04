Azerbaijan’s SOCAR emphasizes urgency of forming Caspian consortium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Considering the complicated logistics and lack of access to the open sea, it is necessary to create a consortium on the Caspian Sea, the Vice President of SOCAR Afgan Isayev said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, logistics is one of the main challenges facing Azerbaijan.

“We have no access to the open sea. And the transportation of giant wind blades more than 90 meters long is a difficult task. We need specialized vessels for offshore construction. They also need to be built here. That is why we propose our neighbors in the Caspian Sea unite, as once in the oil and gas industry: to create consortia, share costs, and then the process will be faster, cheaper, and more efficient,” he said.

Isaev also noted that one of the key problems SOCAR faces is the limited grid infrastructure to accommodate variable energy sources. The grid has to respond in a balanced way to the absence of wind or solar. According to him, this task can be solved with the help of battery energy storage systems.