BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan and Türkiye are developing high technologies to support the full independence of two nations, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Turkish company Baykar Selcuk Bayraktar wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"One past, one future!

With Bayraktar Technologies, the company we established in beloved Azerbaijan, we are developing high technology to support the full independence of our nations," Bayraktar's post says.