Iran’s steel consumption experiences notable decline
In the first month of the Iranian year, iron and steel usage in Iran declined by 0.89%, reaching nearly 2.8 million tons. Consumption of finished steel products fell by 0.94% to 1.63 million tons compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, sponge iron usage increased by 6.5%, totaling 3.97 million tons.
