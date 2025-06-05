Albania’s construction costs edge up in 1Q2025
Photo: The World Bank
Albania’s construction costs are on the rise — but at a slower pace. In Q1 2025, the Construction Cost Index for Dwellings edged up just 1 percent year-on-year, a notable cooldown from 3.4 percent the previous year. While salary and machinery expenses drove prices higher, material costs saw a decline, signaling shifting dynamics in the building sector.
