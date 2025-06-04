Latvia’s manufacturing experiences robust surge
In April, Latvia's manufacturing sector blossomed, revealing a vibrant resurgence with output surging by five percent year-on-year — the most rapid growth witnessed in nearly two years. Nevertheless, the broader landscape of industrial performance was subdued by significant downturns in energy generation and mining activities.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy