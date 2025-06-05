Saipem aims to expand its footprint across Azerbaijan, Central Asia - Ernesto Ferlenghi (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Central Asia is a region of increasing strategic relevance for Saipem. We see strong opportunities to expand our presence, both through direct project involvement and strategic partnerships, said Ernesto Ferlenghi, Saipem’s Country Manager for Romania, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye, in an exclusive interview with Trend.

With decades of experience in complex onshore and offshore energy projects, Saipem is positioning itself to play a leading role in building the infrastructure that connects Central Asia’s landlocked energy producers to international markets. The company’s core strengths lie in engineering and project delivery across pipeline systems, LNG logistics, refineries, and energy transition assets.

Enhancing connectivity through engineering excellence

"Saipem plays a pivotal role in enhancing energy connectivity between Central Asia and global markets," Ferlenghi noted. "Through our engineering and project delivery capabilities, Saipem contributes to building resilient, efficient infrastructure that connects landlocked producers to international markets - particularly through pipeline corridors, LNG logistics, and industrial hubs".

As environmental standards evolve globally, Saipem is also bringing its low-carbon expertise to the region. "We also bring experience in low-carbon solutions, helping align regional projects with evolving environmental and decarbonization standards that are increasingly required by global investors and buyers," he said.

The company’s current focus is on sectors where it can deliver high technical and integrated value - from pipeline systems and upstream processing facilities to refining and the integration of renewable energy into conventional infrastructure. In parallel, Saipem is exploring industrial decarbonization, hydrogen development, and carbon capture solutions tailored to the region’s energy transition goals.

Expanding regional presence and long-term partnerships

"We are already active in Azerbaijan and are evaluating opportunities in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, where national roadmaps support both energy exports and sustainability-driven investments," Ferlenghi added.

He emphasized that Saipem aims to foster long-term partnerships in the region, based on local content, innovation, and environmental responsibility. "Our goal is to build long-term local content partnerships while delivering quality, safety, and innovation - with special attention to environmental issues".

He further noted that Saipem is reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and local empowerment in Central Asia and the Caspian region, combining long-term investments in human capital with cutting-edge technologies aimed at supporting the energy transition.

"In the area today we have approximately 330 people and over 60% are local," Ferlenghi said. He noted that Saipem’s approach to local development is deeply rooted in education and community empowerment. "As all over the world, our strategy is based on long-term investments in education development projects, empowerment of local communities to contribute to their economic development, and preserve cultural heritage".

In Azerbaijan, Saipem runs annual training sessions for students at local schools and universities. These programs are designed to enhance students’ technical understanding and raise awareness about safety and healthcare. "These training sessions improve the understanding of safety and healthcare among school and university students," Ferlenghi added.

Beyond education, Saipem is looking to play a more active role in addressing the region’s evolving energy landscape. "Saipem wants to be part of the challenge of the Central Asia region that has now entered a new phase to address the growing domestic energy demand, setting a path to a low-carbon economy," Ferlenghi said.

With a long history in the traditional energy sector, Saipem is adapting its expertise to meet new environmental expectations. "We meet the needs of the traditional energy sector by offering technologies that enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions," Ferlenghi noted.

Green technologies for a low-carbon future

He pointed to Saipem’s distinctive portfolio of green technologies, which includes offshore wind capabilities and carbon capture solutions. "This is why Saipem can be the ideal partner for the increasing demand for green technologies in the region," he said. One example is Saipem’s proprietary Bluenzyme solution, an enzymatic carbon capture technology designed to help reduce emissions efficiently and sustainably.

Ernesto Ferlenghi further added that Saipem is reaffirming its long-standing commitment to the Caspian and Central Asian region by positioning itself as a key partner in its sustainable development.

"We’ve been working in Kazakhstan since 1995 and in Azerbaijan since 1996," he said. "Our involvement reflects a commitment to providing innovative, sustainable and technologically advanced solutions for complex energy projects".

Saipem has played a major role in several landmark energy developments. In Kazakhstan, the company was instrumental in the Kashagan oil field project, executed between 2009 and 2016. The project faced extreme environmental and technical challenges, from harsh weather conditions to shallow waters and frozen soils. Saipem managed the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of offshore infrastructure, including 95 kilometers of underwater pipelines linking offshore platforms to onshore facilities.

"This was a record-breaking achievement," Ferlenghi said. "It included the longest pipeline shore pull in floating conditions, spanning 10 kilometers. It was executed in an isolated area with a very shallow profile, and significant attention was paid to environmental conservation".

In Azerbaijan, Saipem contributed to the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field and was awarded a contract for Shah Deniz Stage 2, one of the most ambitious gas field developments in the region.

Supporting the next phase of energy

Looking ahead, Saipem aims to support the region’s energy transition with a suite of innovative technologies. "We are implementing energy efficiency improvements, process optimization, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), and hybridization of power generation systems," Ferlenghi explained.

Among Saipem’s forward-looking projects is the production of blue ammonia using natural gas from the region. The process involves capturing CO₂ with proprietary enzymatic technology and building environmentally sustainable plants to produce fertilizers. "This initiative addresses both climate change and food security, anticipating future population growth," the country manager concluded.