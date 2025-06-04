Iran’s non-oil imports from Georgia plunge as trade patterns shift
Georgia imported agricultural products, wood, equipment, and spare parts, resulting in a 22.3 percent value and 11.8 percent weight decline in trade turnover. Iran's non-oil imports reached $2.85 billion, with value slightly rising but volume falling over 26.4 percent due to domestic import restrictions.
