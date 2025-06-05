Bir Ecosystem at Money 20/20 Europe: PashaPay and Mastercard signed Srategic Partnership Agreement

PashaPay, the fintech company within Bir Ecosystem, the first fully integrated digital ecosystem in the Caucasus region is representing Azerbaijan at Money 20/20 Europe, one of the world’s premier fintech conferences held in Amsterdam. From June 3 to 5, 2025, PashaPay is presenting the country’s latest digital financial innovations to a global audience through its dedicated stand at the event.

Money 20/20 Europe is among the most prestigious global events in the fields of finance and technology, attracting the world’s top fintech leaders, innovative startups, and major financial institutions. The forum serves as a platform to forge new partnerships, shape future trends, and launch collaborative innovation initiatives.

In line with Bir Ecosystem’s international partnership agenda, a significant milestone was achieved during the event. PashaPay signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mastercard, a global leader in digital payment technologies, aimed at broadening access to cutting-edge digital financial solutions in Azerbaijan.

Through this collaboration, the two parties will work together in areas such as cybersecurity, digital identity, and fraud prevention technologies. The partnership will also enable expanded access to cross-border money transfers via Mastercard’s “MoneySend,” “Cross-Border Send,” and “Alias Directory” services.

It is also worth noting that Kapital Bank, one of the key companies within Bir Ecosystem, is participating in the event with its delegation. The bank’s leadership is engaging in knowledge exchange with leading international banks, exploring the latest trends in digital banking and fintech, and participating in workshops to gain insights into emerging innovations in the sector.

As the Caucasus region’s first fully integrated digital ecosystem, Bir Ecosystem brings together some of Azerbaijan’s most prominent brands under one umbrella, including Birbank, m10, MilliÖn, Umico.az, BakıKart, and Trendyol Azerbaijan. Launched by PAŞA Holding in February 2025, the ecosystem delivers an integrated user experience that meets customers’ daily needs in finance, shopping, and transportation through an innovative and unified approach.