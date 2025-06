Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 5. At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on June 8-9, Trend reports via press-service of the President of Kazakhstan.

During the high-level talks, the parties will discuss prospects for the development of Kazakh-Bulgarian trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

Kazakhstan and Bulgaria established diplomatic relations in 1992.