Azerbaijan's methanol sales to Türkiye decline amid revenue growth in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan shipped 26,900 tons of methanol to Türkiye, raking in a cool $8.5 million. Exports took a nosedive of 12.7 percent in volume, but on the flip side, revenue soared by 44.1 percent compared to last year. Last year at this time, exports hit the nail on the head with a total of 30,800 tons, raking in a cool $5.9 million.

