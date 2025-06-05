Latvia’s debt keeps rising despite fiscal pressure

Latvia’s central government debt has seen a notable increase over the past year, reaching €32.27 billion by the end of April 2025. Official data show that nearly 70 percent of this debt is held by foreign creditors, signaling a growing reliance on external financing. This article breaks down the latest figures, explores debt trends, and examines what they might mean for Latvia’s fiscal outlook.

