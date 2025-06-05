Kazakhstan eyes increased oil volumes through Middle Corridor by 2025, research says

Kazakhstan has significantly diversified its oil export routes in recent years in response to growing geopolitical uncertainty, according to a recent report by Teniz Capital Investment Banking. Between 2020 and 2025, the country has actively pursued alternative transit corridors to reduce reliance on traditional routes and enhance the resilience of its energy export system.

