Uzbekistan announces major steps to tackle Tashkent railway bottlenecks

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 5. The growing congestion of railway infrastructure in the suburbs of Tashkent, particularly at the Chukursoy station, is causing significant delays, rising costs, and long queues, as around 70 percent of external cargo passes through this bottleneck, Trend reports.

To address these challenges, Uzbekistan has made proposals to relocate freight stations outside the capital, with suggestions for sites in the Yangiyul district and near New Tashkent. Additionally, the construction of a new bypass line, Ozodlik - Gulistan, is underway, which will allow freight traffic to bypass Tashkent entirely, effectively doubling cargo transport capacity without entering the city.

Efforts to enhance overall service quality for Uzbekistan are also a priority, including simplifying access to stations, improving conditions for tourists, and expanding parking facilities around railway stations. In line with these improvements, the introduction of electric trains is planned to further modernize the rail system and improve the convenience of travel.