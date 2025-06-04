Kazakhstan, India to launch pharmaceutical plant in Almaty region

Photo: KAZAKH INVEST

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between India’s MSN Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Kazakhstan’s Medservice Plus LLP, and the national investment promotion company KAZAKH INVEST, marking the launch of a joint pharmaceutical project in the Almaty region.

