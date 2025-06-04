Azerbaijan Railways official highlights Middle Corridor developments in Munich

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ Emil Mammadov, adviser to the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, a company under AZCON Holding, participated in a panel discussion during the “Transport Logistic 2025” exhibition held in Munich, Germany, Trend reports.

The session, titled “Reevaluating Intermodal Transport: Seamless Movement Along the Trans-Caspian Route and the Role of the Private Sector,” focused on regional connectivity challenges and solutions.

Mammadov presented CJSC’s ongoing efforts and strategic plans for advancing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, commonly known as the Middle Corridor. He noted that sustained and active dialogue with international partners has led to a steady increase in both the volume and share of container transportation along the route. In the first four months of 2025 alone, ADY increased container shipments by 56 percent compared to the same period last year.

High-level representatives from the railway administrations of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, the Finance Office of the Presidency of Türkiye, and Germany’s Rhenus Group also took part in the panel. Discussions focused on removing bottlenecks along the corridor, enhancing multimodal integration, and boosting freight volumes.

Particular attention was given to strengthening public-private partnerships and implementing practical improvements in cross-border trade flows.

